Fighting the good fight alongside the Tears Foundation during the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children

The South African government launches the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children every year in efforts to eradicate this social ill among citizens. This year was no exception and true to the government’s commitment to this cause, Deputy President Paul Mashatile rendered the official launch at the Nsikazi stadium in the Khumbula village of the Mpumalanga province. Among those accompanying him were Minister in the Presidency, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who’s responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities and the Minister of Social Development, Ms. Lindiwe Zulu. This year’s campaign was launched under the national theme of ‘Accelerating Actions to end Gender Based Violence and Femicide, leaving no one behind’.

Despite the government’s interventions to this just cause, South Africa is blessed with a great deal of non-governmental organisations that share the same vision. One of which, being an organisation led by women who continue to champion the rights of women and children. The Tears foundation is an organisation that has been providing a support network for victims of rape and abuse across the country for the past 11 years without fail. It was founded by Mara Glennie after surviving a life-threatening incident that involved grievous bodily harm. Her aim is to enable victims of rape and sexual abuse to find the assistance, comfort and compassion they need.

The Tears foundation offers victims free services across the country on a 24/7 basis. When victims reach out to them, they identity the closest centre to the victim within their network for immediate attention and help. Their services include individual counselling for those in need, group and couple’s counselling, access to support groups nationwide and access to emergency shelters for victims of abuse. Additionally, they have interventions specifically aimed at assisting rape victims through the referral of medical facilities. They help them with Antiretroviral (ARVs) treatment to avoid the infection of HIV, antibiotics for other possible sexually transmitted infections (STIs), blood tests for detection of date rape drugs in the victim’s blood system and access to medical facilities that issue a J88 for court purposes. Over and above the great work that they do, Tears foundation follows up with the police on behalf of victims who have case numbers and guide them on how to apply for protection orders.

Gender based violence and femicide are a great concern in our communities. The Tears foundation records an alarming 150 000 individuals who reach out through their helpline to report abuse every year. That’s 411 people seeking help every day and 17 people every hour. The government has expressed similar concerns with 1 514 incidents of the attempted murder of female victims and 14 401 assault cases of grievous bodily harm between July and September of 2023 alone.

These shocking statistics should evoke a sense of urgency in all of us to eradicate the abuse that persists within our communities. Let us also remember that ‘Ubuntu’ essentially means that ‘we are because you are’ and that we can never live in harmony if gender-based violence and femicide still has its horrible claws clenched around our moral fiber as a society. Let us show active citizenship by working with the government and other organisations such as the Tears foundation in fighting this scourge until we conquer it.

To report abuse, you can contact the Tears foundation on 010 590 5920. Alternatively, dial *134*7355# for their free SMS helpline.