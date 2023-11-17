Brand South Africa refutes misleading statements by Ms Ntsiki Mazwai

[Johannesburg – November 17, 2023]: Brand South Africa has noted misleading and misinformed statements made by Ms Ntsiki Mazwai on social media relating to her being withdrawn from a campaign that she claims was sanctioned by Brand South Africa. In her comments, she makes serious allegations against Brand South Africa including that she was defamed and denied access to opportunities.

In seeking potential influencers for a concept that one of our appointed agencies was developing proactively and unsolicited by Brand South Africa, the agency, Ebony + Ivory Integrated Advertising Agency, approached Ms Mazwai. The agency independently discussed and decided not to pursue the idea. At no point was Brand South Africa as client engaged regarding this matter. Most importantly, Brand South Africa has never made statements nor issued any instructions regarding Ms Mazwai.

Brand South Africa refutes all allegations made by Ms Mazwai. The service provider who engaged Ms Mazwai regarding her potential collaboration with the agency has clarified this fact in a statement and therefore, her assertion is ill-informed. Furthermore, Ms Mazwai failed to approach Brand South Africa to seek answers before making these damning allegations.

We As a reputation management agency, we take pride in driving efforts that promote social cohesion domestically, utilising our own Play Your Part ambassadors’ voices to reinforce messages against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). As such, we categorically distance ourselves from these allegations.

Ends

ISSUED BY BRAND SOUTH AFRICA