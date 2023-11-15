2024 Grammy Nominations: South African talent puts a spotlight on the country’s creative flair

Celebrations are in order as South African entertainers Tyla, Musa Keys, and Trevor Noah join other international talent on the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards. This will be the 66th edition of the much-anticipated awards ceremony that is scheduled to take place on 4 February 2024, in Los Angeles, United States.

Every year, the members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences nominate qualifying artists for consideration for awards in several categories. In total, more than seventy-five (75) awards are presented.

This year the Academy revealed an exciting new category: Best African Music Performance. It is under this new category that singing sensation Tyla is nominated for her hit ‘Water’ and Musa Keys for his feature in Nigerian star Davido’s ‘Unavailable’. They are two of five nominees in this category. The nomination of two artists in this newly created category is a testament to the positive reception of South African talent from the international community.

Tyla’s nomination follows her recent win at the African Entertainment Awards USA this year; and Musa Keys also won an award at the inaugural Trace Awards held in Rwanda not so long ago.

Critically acclaimed comedian, television personality, and author Trevor Noah also received a nod. Noah, who was also the host of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Grammy Awards, is nominated in the category of the best comedy album for his stand-up comedy show ‘I Wish You Could’. Noah has previously won an MTV Africa Music Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and several NAACP Image Awards, among others.

The three nominations speak to South Africa’s vision to be a Nation Brand that inspires its people and is admired globally. They exemplify excellence and have inspired pride in South Africa as the country has come together to rally behind them on their journey to the Grammys.

As we celebrate this milestone, we also remember previous South African winners of the prestigious Awards including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Soweto Gospel Choir, Black Coffee, David Arkenstone, Wouter Kellerman, Ricky Kej, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode. These wins are a reminder that South African talent is appreciated globally.