KZN Youth and aspiring entrepreneurs excel in the Play Your Part Ignite pitching session

While economic challenges in the country remain, the strong entrepreneurial spirit of South African youth remains more prevalent and propelling entrepreneurs in the right direction with their business ideas can be the lifeline needed to end the cycle of poverty. Brand South Africa, through its Play Your Part Ignite roadshow, has been travelling through the provinces to give South African entrepreneurs an opportunity to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.

Play Your Part Ambassador and Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency, Pat Mahlangu believes that there are misconceptions about the quality-of-service youth-owned businesses can provide. The Play Your Part Ignite masterclass and pitching session has been created to shatter these misconceptions by providing youth with the skills needed to fine-tune their business ideas through the skill of how to successfully perform an elevator pitch. The pitching session, a Shark Tank-esque format, provides Ignite attendees the opportunity to present an elevator pitch to the judging panel. A share of R25 000 is also up for grabs for the Top 3 Pitches.

Stakeholders such as Youth in Business South Africa, Elangeni College, Ethekwini Municipality, and Dube Trade Port, and eThekwini College mobilised aspiring entrepreneurs and students to attend the highly-anticipated masterclass and pitching session. The day was programme directed by newly appointed Play Your Part Ambassador and actor, Lunga Shabalala and hosted Play Your Part Ambassadors, Justin Yarrow, Founder of Codemakers, Khethiwe Zulu, Creator of the SA Heritage game and President of Wear Your Brand, Selby Gumede as the Ignite judging panel.

Myaenziwe Khumbuza took first place and won R12 000 with her nifty needlework. Mayenziwe runs a small business called Banenhlanhla Cribs, which specialiseplas in home décor and personalised accessories such as aprons and tote bags. Mayenziwe will be using her winnings to purchase a brand-new sewing machine and to purchase better quality materials. In second place was Adasa Mitonga who walked away with R8000 for her handcrafted and laser cut handbag and jewelry designs. In third place was Banele Sithomo, with his eco-friendly business which focuses on recycling and re-using waste material such as paper and plastics by turning them into pens and pencils.

If you would like to find out more about the Play Your Part Ignite Masterclass and Pitching Session, visit the Play Your Part Facebook page and DM for details.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation-brand ambassadorship.

About “Play Your Part”

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved, and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans, from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills, or goods to contribute to a better future for all.