Communities walk in support of people living with Autism

By Kagiso Bonoko

Bonamelo Moloi is an enthusiastic young man who’s very passionate about people’s wellbeing and fostering meaningful collaborations that promote and improve the welfare of communities. He strives to empower underprivileged and marginalized communities, by empowering vulnerable children, & youth, through various programmes that unlock efforts towards sustainability and crafting a better future.

In his journey with children and youth in underprivileged communities, he was able to establish a connection that led to the formation of a non-profit organisation serving communities the Ekurhuleni Municipality. The Bonamelo Melisizwe Foundation as he puts it, “is about changing people’s lives in the township and informal settlement communities, through their vision that, everyone deserves a helping hand and that’s why we exist, we exist to help!”

In partnership with the Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Programme, the Foundation hosted a Walk-For-Autism in Daveyton – a township in the east of Johannesburg.

This fundraising event, which took place on November 4th, was meant to raise awareness and support for autism in the form of a 5km “fun-walk” to embrace the gift of mobility and physical activity.

The proceeds were meant to go to Queen Madonsela Stimulation Centre for the Disabled, a caregiver orientated non-profit that caters for differently abled people living with Autism and Cerebral Palsy. The Centre was founded by Sibongile Bodibe, a local woman touched by having to take care of her late sister who was living with cerebral palsy. After her sister’s passing, she opened the Centre in her home with no financial assistance, to cater for those affected has been serving the community ever since, through deep compassion and love, for those living with these disabilities.

Corporates and individuals were encouraged to Play their Part and support the initiative so as to assist with:

a) Infrastructural refurbishment that complies with the Department of Health:

– Roof restructure

– Installation of a ceiling in two rooms and tiling in one room

– Painting of kitchen, replacing the front door

– Installing burglar bars and Outside Signage

b) Daily supplies such as adult nappies, and special dietary requirements and kitchen appliances

To register for the event for offer your support please visit: https://bonamelomelisizwe.foundation/

Images: Bonamelo Melisizwe Foundation