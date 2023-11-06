Nurturing Talent at the Tsitsikamma Constitutional Awareness Campaign

Talent that is not well developed, channeled and groomed may prove to be futile in the long run. As we’ve seen with most sporting greats, the display of their athleticism and talent has always been attributed to the early development and coaching that they’ve been exposed to at a young age. That is how champions are made, and the Be Disciplined and Dedicated Foundation is at the forefront of developing our country’s future sporting greats in Tsitsikamma, a region of the magnificent Garden Route in the Eastern Cape province.

Founder of the Be Disciplined and Dedicated Foundation, Samuel Sikiwe is passionate about molding talent towards academic and sports careers in Physiotherapy, Psychology, Sports Sciences and Management. Brand South Africa recently collaborated with the foundation to host this year’s Tsitsikamma constitutional awareness activity to foster active citizenship. The event hosted over 800 learners aged between 13 and 15 from 19 primary schools in the area. With a burst of energy and drive, the learners participated in activities such as sports grooming for rugby and netball, primary healthcare education and also engaged with a mathematics tutor. In addition, learners were offered lessons on self-defense, emotional intelligence as well as physical and mental wellness.

This collaboration is part of Brand South Africa’s drive to educate on constitutional awareness and active citizenship. This activation in particular, focused on constitutional rights related to freedom of expression, including the right to education, the right to equality, and the right to life. Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager, Mr. George Koza, took the opportunity to address the learners on the day and taught them the importance of exercising their constitutional rights.

The Be Disciplined and Dedicated foundation has in the last 6 years, moved 85 children from underprivileged schools to well-resourced schools with the necessary infrastructure to nurture their growth within sports and recreation on full scholarships. This year they’ve identified 12 talented boys and are currently undergoing a process of transferring them to various schools next year.

The need for the great work that they are doing as a foundation through social cohesion, is further validated by the demonstration of sporting excellence by our national teams this year. Just days ago, our national rugby team – the mighty Springboks, landed at the OR. Tambo International Airport as world champions with the Webb Ellis Cup returning to our national trophy chest for an additional 4 years to come. Our SPAR Proteas and Banyana Banyana put on a great campaign during the Netball World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup respectively, showcasing the highest level of girl power to the world. Our national cricket team, the Proteas, are also currently flying our flag high at the Cricket World Cup in India.

All of these are great examples of what we can achieve as a united nation that holds the development of different sporting codes in high regard. Let us continue to rally behind foundations such as the Be Disciplined and Dedicated Foundation to encourage active citizenship across the country.