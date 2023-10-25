South Africa’s Springboks prepare to defend their championship title against the All Blacks at the Stade de France

There’s great joy in the air across all parts of South Africa and the diaspora for the country’s victory over England at the semi final match on Saturday 21 October 2023. South Africans are still blown away at how the Springboks never cease to amaze the world with their unrelenting grit and desire for winning. The 16 – 15 loss was not a first for England as the Springboks have snatched their championship hopes away at the Rugby World Cup final in Japan 2019. What took place at the Stade de France in Paris was a reminder of just how unwavering the Springboks are. It was a momentous occasion between South Africa and England’s sporting rivalry that’ll etch out the Springboks in the top tier of Rugby greatness.

Although much credit is due to England for giving us a tough time during the majority of the game, the Springboks bounced back in the nick of time to show them how we handle business in Mzansi. It was when our fly-half, Handre Pollard converted a penalty at the 77th minute that the rest of the world witnessed class and skill that put South Africa a step closer to the possibility of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup two times consecutively. Amabokoboko captain, Siya Kolisi expressed his confidence in Handre Pollard’s kicking ability as he’s done it for the bokke before. The proud Kolisi will be leading the team in the Rugby World Cup final match against the All blacks on Saturday 28 October 2023 alongside Springboks head coach, Jacques Nienaber.

As if the loss in France wasn’t enough, England was licking wounds of defeat earlier on in India when their national cricket team lost by 229 runs to the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup. Clearly designating us as the superior sporting nation thus far. Apart from England’s mortifying losses, we share a long history of bilateral trade and investment partnerships. In the 2023/24 financial year alone, England has committed $23 million of Official Development Assistance (ODA) towards South Africa. As a matter of fact, we are their biggest trading partner on the African continent and we appreciate how we are able to build bilateral cohesion through other recreational means such as sports.

As for the All Blacks, we really hope that they bring their best to the final match against the Springboks, the defending champions on Saturday 28 October at the Stade de France. We want them to go against a nation that has an embedded history in the development of Rugby, a team that is backed by a nation that is united in its diversity and most of all, the greatest rugby nation in the world. Join us in rallying behind our Springboks as they’ll be fighting to keep the Webb Ellis Cup in our country’s trophy chest. So, wear your Amabokoboko colours with pride and share your messages of support on our social media pages with the hashtags #Springboks #StrongerTogether and #RWC2023.