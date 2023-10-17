Calling All KZN Entrepreneurs! Play Your Part Ignite is here to give your business idea a boost!

Johannesburg 09 October 2023 – Sometimes, all a great idea needs is a little fine-tuning to give it the confidence and gravitas it needs to succeed. A nudge in the right direction can be life changing for many aspiring entrepreneurs in South Africa. Brand South Africa, through their Play Your Part Ignite roadshow, have been travelling through the provinces to give South African entrepreneurs an opportunity to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit. With a steady increase of small businesses in the country, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs crave assistance with the know-how on how to turn their ideas into reality.

The Play Your Part Ignite Masterclass presents an opportunity to learn how to effectively market your business idea to potential investors, through acquiring the skill of the elusive “elevator pitch”. The pitching session, a Shark Tank-esque format, provide Ignite attendees the opportunity to present an elevator pitch to the judging panel. A share of R25 000 is also up for grabs for the Top 3 Pitches.

In a full circle moment, winner of the inaugural masterclass, Shurldrae Rosen was selected to present the Cape Town masterclass and has been officially onboarded as a Play Your Part Ambassador for his work at Bubele Africa, which focusses on providing clean water to under-resourced communities. So far, the roadshow held masterclasses in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal, and the Western Cape. The Ignite Masterclass and pitching session will now be returning to Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal on 31 October 2023 at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, hosting between 200 – 250 budding business owners and students. The event will be programme directed by Lunga Shabalala, one of the stars of the latest local Netflix hit, Miseducation.

Stakeholders such as Youth in Business South Africa, Elangeni College, Ethekwini Municipality and Dube Trade Port will be assisting with mobilising entrepreneurs and students to attend the highly anticipated masterclass and pitching session. Previous KZN Ignite winner, Landile Mkhize, will also be in attendance in the role of a facilitator, sharing his learnings with new attendees as part of Ignite’s vetting process.

To find out more about the next Play Your Part Ignite Masterclass and Pitching Session, visit the Play Your Part Facebook page and DM for details.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation-brand ambassadorship.

About “Play Your Part”

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved, and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans, from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills, or goods to contribute to a better future for all