Play Your Part: Rugby Competition: Terms and Conditions

Prizes – participants stand a chance to win one of 10 new Springbok Jerseys. This promotion is open to all South African residents aged 18 years and older. This online promotion runs from 22 September 2023 – 30 September 2023. The prize is valued at R1 400.



Competition entry mechanics:

Entrants must submit their entry by answering the following question on the post: Are you behind the Boks? Are you watching every match and showing your proudly South African Gees? Drop us a comment (and picture) and let us know how you are playing your part in supporting the Boks this Rugby World Cup and you could stand a chance to win one of ten new Springbok Jerseys. The Top 10 individuals with the best stories will be selected. One comment = one entry. Multiple entries do not apply. Entries close 30 September 2023 Entries will be considered incomplete and thus disqualified if the entrant does not provide all requested information. Ten participants will be selected and notified by a Brand South Africa representative. The winner will be notified via social media. In the event that the winner does not respond within 48 hours of notification, or cannot take the prize, a new winner will be drawn and substituted as the winner. The prizes are not transferable and are not exchangeable for cash. Brand South Africa will courier the prize to the winners. Brand South Africa reserves the right to verify the validity of all entries.

General Terms and Conditions:

By entering this online promotion, all competitors agree to be bound by the rules, regulations and requirements set out in the promotional material. This promotion is subject to South African law. All entries must be completed online between 12:00am, 22 September 2023 and 30 September 2023, 23:59pm (South African time) to qualify. Brand South Africa reserves the right to disqualify incomplete online entries. No responsibility will be accepted for online entries lost for any reason whatsoever, whether due to inaccessibility of the site via internet, network disruption, network congestion, malicious virus attack, unauthorised data hacking, data corruption and server hardware failure or otherwise. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery. Nothing on email, or on any other website of Brand South Africa, or entrant’s use of the services or related hereto, shall be construed as conferring any license or other rights under the intellectual property or other proprietary rights of Brand South Africa or its subsidiaries or affiliates or any third party, whether by estoppels, implication or otherwise. Brand South Africa and/or its agent shall be licensed to evaluate all contest-related submissions for the purposes of the contest, including verification and judging and as specified in these terms and conditions. The software and programming code and media relating to the web site or social media page and contest-related communication is protected by the applicable laws of copyright, trademark, patent, competition and other proprietary laws. Brand South Africa ’s decisions shall be final in all matters relating to the draw and no correspondence will be entered into. Brand South Africa reserves the right to change the terms and conditions without prior notice. An entrant shall be deemed to have notice of any such amendments or interpretations upon publication of the same on the website page and shall be deemed to have accepted such amendments or interpretations by virtue of his/her continued participation in the promotion. Should an entrant not wish to continue to participate in the promotion pursuant to the prevailing terms and conditions as amended or interpreted, he/she may terminate participation in the promotion upon written notice to Brand South Africa. Brand South Africa reserves the right to modify the competition or disqualify any entrant/contestant if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the competition as determined by Brand South Africa, in its sole discretion. Brand South Africa reserves the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion and select winners from among all eligible entries received prior to the cancellation. Brand South Africa may in its absolute discretion extend any time limit or waive any of the terms and conditions where a person might otherwise be disqualified. Brand South Africa may in its absolute discretion substitute the prize with one deemed to be an appropriate replacement value in the place of the prize. The promoter is Brand South Africa. 103 Central Street Houghton, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

POPI ACT. The Parties agree that they may obtain personal information during the duration of the Agreement for the fulfilment of the rights and obligations contained herein and may further only process such information for the specific purposes of complying with their obligations in terms of this Agreement. The Parties agree that if personal information will be processed for additional purposes beyond the original purpose for which it was obtained, explicit written consent must be obtained beforehand from the other Party.Performing the obligations as set out in this Agreement, the Parties shall at all times: comply with the provisions of all laws, which regulate the protection of personal data, including but not limited to the Protection of Personal Information Act 2013; comply with all laws, policies, and procedures relating to the protection, storage, handling, privacy, processing and retention of data as well as the destruction of data, including personal data; ensure that it shall not sell, offer for sale or dispose of or attempt to dispose of or create or allow the encumbrance over any personal data; ensure that it does not disclose personal data other than in terms of this Agreement; ensure that it processes data for only the express purpose for which it was obtained; ensure that it has all reasonable technical and organisational measures in place to protect the personal data from unauthorised access and/or use.