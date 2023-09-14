Celebrating Women in Sports: Highlights from the 2023 Momentum gsport Awards

The 2023 Momentum gsport Awards: A Night of Recognition and Empowerment.

The 2023 Momentum gsport Awards took centre stage as a celebration of the incredible achievements of women in sports, shattering stereotypes and shining as the true stars they are. This annual event, which aims to honour and uplift women in sports, was a beacon of empowerment and recognition.

Brand South Africa joined forces with Momentum and other corporates to sponsor a category at this year’s awards, with a particular focus on supporting women in the Para Sport Star of the Year category. This partnership highlights the commitment to inclusivity and diversity in sports.

The Para Sport Star of the Year Category Finalists:

Kgothatso Montjane is a celebrated athlete in this category, known for her outstanding achievements. She went head-to-head with other remarkable contenders for the award.

Charlene Pienaar made history by becoming South Africa’s first disabled female golfer to claim a World Championship title at the ISPS Handa IBGA World Blinc Championship. Her achievements are an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.

Simoné Kruger, daughter of the 2021 Momentum gsport Awards Supporter of the Year winner, Andries Kruger, added an extra layer of excitement to the event with her presence. Her family’s legacy in sports is undoubtedly a source of pride.

The Winner of the Para Sport Star of the Year Category:

The night’s most coveted award, the Para Sport Star of the Year, went to the remarkable Kgothatso Montjane. Her dedication, skill, and contribution to the world of sports were rightfully recognised and celebrated. Congratulations to Kgothatso Montjane for this well-deserved honour!

The 2023 Momentum Gsport Awards were more than just an event; it was a celebration of women in sports who defy the odds and break barriers. These women embody the spirit of empowerment and prove that they truly own their success. The event was a testament to the unwavering commitment to gender equality in sports and a source of inspiration for the generations to come.

As we look back at this year’s awards, let us continue to support and celebrate women in sports, for they are the champions who pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse sporting world. #SheOwnsHerSuccess