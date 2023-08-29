Gift Mona is making South Africa proud.

By Mduduzi Malinga

The country is inspired by Gift Mona’s story making waves at home and abroad. Gift was recently honoured for outstanding achievement at the Pride of Africa Asia Pacific Media Awards. These were established in 2013 and managed by the Appreciate Africa Network, which is dedicated to championing African causes abroad. The awards ceremony celebrates Africans doing exceptionally well in their respective fields in the Asia Pacific region.

Born in White River, Mpumalanga, Gift Mona matriculated in 2011 at Penryn College. He studied a double major in performance arts, media, and communications, at the University of Pretoria.

Mona got his first big break in Beijing after a friend referred him to audition and apply for work at StarTimes, which is part of the Sida Group. He later became project manager, producer, TV presenter and voice-over artist there. He now works as a director in the new media division of the China Global Television Network in Beijing.

Being passionate about travelling around the world influenced his pioneering spirit of generating platforms, ideas and content that allows people from all walks of life to engage, share and interact.

“The youth should take over these spaces and excel in all fields to transform the negative narrative about the African continent and its people, making sure that we never give up on our dreams but put in the work to prosper.” Said Gift Mona

Some of Gift’s Achievements include being nominated at the South African MTN Radio Awards for the Best Nighttime Show and the Best TV Shopping Channel Award Kenya in 2020 & Best TV programme Nigeria 2020

Brand South Africa would like to applaud Gift Mona for his immense contribution in the broadcasting industry and for inspiring us and the world.

Sources:

https://mpumalanganews.co.za/424805/mpumalanga-media-practitioner-wins-award-in-beijing/

https://awards.appreciateafricanetwork.com/2023/02/19/gift-mona/