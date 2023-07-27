Brand South Africa continues to rekindle the entrepreneurial spirit of South African youth across the country

South African youth remain susceptible to unemployment, with many turning to alternate methods of earning an income. Being an entrepreneur in an environment where employment is not always guaranteed has forced youth to become financially independent and find a means to contribute to the country’s economy. Equipping South African youth and aspiring businesses with the necessary skills and resources is imperative.

Since its establishment, the Play Your Part Ignite campaign has acted as a propellant for the entrepreneurial spirit of budding business owners and has assisted with the guidance needed to bring their businesses and business ideas to life. The campaign, which launched in July 2022, assists with fine tuning existing and new business ideas, providing participants with the opportunity to pitch their ideas, all while giving them a chance to win their share of R25 000.

The campaign is specifically focused on assisting participants with constructing a condensed and incisive elevator pitch. Frequently, entrepreneurs are not always afforded the opportunity to present their businesses to potential investors, and equipping an individual with the skills needed to sell their idea effectively, can be life-changing.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sithembile Ntombela stated that “South Africa is a country with endless possibilities, a young population that is talented and skilled. Innovation and creativity are at the heart of who we are. Play Your Part Ignite is an enabling platform for the youth of today to create new opportunities for the youth of tomorrow”.

To date, the campaign has visited Polokwane, Durban, and Johannesburg and will now be making its way to Cape Town later this July. The Play Your Part Ignite Masterclass has empowered aspiring entrepreneurs, like Portia Mavhungu, founder of PRDLS and inventor of the Para-Tube. The Para-Tube, a built-in latrine for wheelchair users, won over the Ignite panel of judges and secured a mentorship with HWSETA CEO, Elaine Brass, which then led to her securing funding for her patent.

Another individual who thrived at the Durban Ignite session is Phumelela Mkhize, founder of Eyethu Energy Projects. Mkhize took first place with his innovative business idea about creating a customized wind turbine that can generate electricity with the slightest brush of the wind. His business idea also landed him a mentorship with Play Your Part Ambassador, Paul Nzimande.

The first Cape Town Ignite session will take place on July 27, 2023, at the Southern Sun, and the program will be directed by radio host, TV presenter, and motivational speaker, Success Lekabe. The Play Your Part Ignite Masterclass is set to be presented by Dr. Wynand Goosen.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation-brand ambassadorship.

About “Play Your Part”

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved, and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans, from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills, or goods to contribute to a better future for all.