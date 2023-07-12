Caster Semenya demonstrates the resilience of South Africans amid adversity

Brand South Africa congratulates Olympic champion, Caster Semenya on winning her appeal against testosterone rules at the European Court of Human Rights

Johannesburg, South Africa – July 12, 2023: Brand South Africa congratulates Caster Semenya, the South African Olympic champion runner for winning her appeal at the European Court of Human Rights in her quest to level the playing field and bring to an end discriminatory testosterone limitations that were imposed on female athletes.

Four years ago, World Athletics ruled that Semenya was required to take testosterone-reducing medication to compete with other athletes in the female category. A resilient Semenya persisted despite her two failed appeals in the sport’s highest court in 2019. The three-time 800m world champion, now has an opportunity to approach the Swiss supreme court to reconsider its decision, with a hint of hope that this talented athlete could compete in the next Olympics in Paris.

At 32, she remains the two-time women’s 800m Olympic champion, a three-time 800m world champion and a double Commonwealth Games middle distance gold medallist. Importantly, when she scooped the Doha Diamond League 800m in May 2019, it was her 30th consecutive victory over the distance.

The country’s sporting prowess is one of the most enduring aspects of its human tapestry, as it evokes deep emotions of triumph and unity. Former President Nelson Mandela was one of the first leaders to identify this and use it to get citizens to stand behind its national teams to strive for unity and social cohesion in the face of adversity. Today, South Africa’s sporting prowess is why the country is admired the world over.

Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Ms. Sithembile Ntombela says that South Africa’s sporting prowess and reputation continues to be one of our strongest associations and key contributor influencing our positive perceptions globally. “As a country that is highly regarded for its democratic transition, sport is recognised as one of the key pillars that have contributed to social cohesion and nation-building. The majority of South Africans draw a substantial amount of national pride from the country’s sporting accolades and, in that sense, Caster Semenya’s recent victory, reminds us of our success, resilience and commitment to human rights,” says Ntombela.

“Caster has demonstrated the true values of our country’s story of resilience even in adversity, significantly so as we celebrate Tata Mandela’s birthday this month. We thank Caster for playing her part to help strengthen our Nation Brand and we remain hopeful that soon she will be back on the Olympic track.