Gearing up for the first Netball World Cup on African Soil

Excitement levels reach an all time high in South Africa as we draw closer to the start of the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup. Since its inception 60 years ago in 1963, the Netball World Cup will be hosted on African soil for the first time ever, where our very own Cape Town will be the host city of the sixteen nations that will be competing for the title of world champions.

The tournament will be a 10-day event that kicks off on the 28th of July 2023 to the 6th of August 2023. For us as South Africans, the world cup takes place during two treasured months in our calendar. Starting at the close of Mandela month, who advocated for sports as one of the key mediums for unity among people from diverse cultural backgrounds and closing it off at the start of women’s month. A great opportunity to celebrate the many women involved in successfully bringing the world cup to African soil. We are happy that Netball is among the main reasons why people will get to experience our values that are echoed across the seven seas and all that South Africa has to offer, for themselves.

The Mother city, in all its natural splendour and infrastructure, is ready to host this year’s Netball World Cup. The city has pulled out all the stops to ensure that all proceedings are of great standard and conducive for our SPAR Proteas to put on a winning performance. Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane has stated that monthly and weekly reports are issued on the fitness and preparation of the national team. The training that our SPAR Proteas underwent is a deliberate effort for them to ascend onto the podium and beat their second-place finish of 1995 in Birmingham.

We have full confidence in them because their qualification to partake was not only due to them being the host nation but due to their 5th ranking since 12th August 2022. It is also worth mentioning that we are not the only nation to represent the African continent. Our sister countries: Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe will be putting their best foot forward to ensure that the trophy does not leave our beautiful continent.

Grab your flags and let’s rally behind our girls.

Follow the conversation on #RoadToCapeTown and #NWC2023

#BelieveInSA

#GrowWithSouthAfrica