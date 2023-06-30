BRAND SOUTH AFRICA TO HOST BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE

LAGOS, NIGERIA – 30 JUNE 2023 | On 4 July 2023 Brand South Africa, in collaboration with the South African Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria, the South African Chapter of the BRICS Business Council and South African Tourism will host a Business Roundtable under the theme Promoting Regional and Continental Trade Through the AfCFTA and BRICS in Africa. The roundtable is aimed at encouraging dialogue on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which came into effect in May 2019, as well as providing insight into the significance of South Africa’s membership of the BRICS formation.

The roundtable will also provide a platform for engagement between the Republic of South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s private sector, civil society, and government to deliberate on key issues of mutual interest and concern as well exploring solutions aimed at creating economic opportunities for both countries.

Nigeria is not only a strategic partner in the continent for South Africa, but the Federal Republic has also emerged as a priority country for South Africa as it represents over two thirds market share for South African exports and investments in the West-Africa sub region.

From a tourism perspective, Nigeria remains an important source market for South Africa. Partnerships, intentional collaborations, and continued dialogues are important for the growth of both countries’ tourism sectors. This collaboration certainly contributes to advancing efforts to enhance relations between South Africa and Nigeria thus allowing the two countries to collectively address issues that hinder growth for both countries.

In the month of April 2023, South Africa welcomed 3.6% more visitors from Nigeria when compared to April 2022.

Since 1994 Nigeria and South Africa’s bilateral relations have grown significantly, to the extent that Nigeria is South Africa 7th largest African export market and Nigeria is one of South Africa’s primary crude oil suppliers.

In creating awareness of the AfCFTA, and encouraging intercontinental trade amongst African countries, the dialogue will focus on the importance of African countries’ contribution at the upcoming BRICS Business Forum and Summit taking place in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August 2023, and what the BRICS formation means for the continent through a dialogue session.

Panelists in include:

Mr Greg Munyai, Economic Counselor, High Commission of the Republic of South Africa in Nigeria

Ms Busi Mabuza – Chairperson of the South African Chamber of the BRICS Business Council

Ms Nomasonto Ndlovu – Chief Executive Officer (Acting) at South African Tourism

Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers (NSACC)

Professor Olufemi Saibu – Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Lagos

Dr Chinyere Almona -Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerceand Industry

Professor Eghose Osaghae -Director General, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

Dr Olawale Anifowose – Business Development and Ecosystems Builder

Members of the media are invited to attend the business roundtable as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2023

Time: 09h30-13h00

Venue: Raddison Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island

For more information and to RSVP email: dlaminib@dirco.gov.za and/or phindilem@brandsouthafrica.com

ENDS///

