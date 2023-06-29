Brand South Africa partners with Mzansi Magic to bring you the historic Shaka iLembe

As a country with a great reputation for its rich history and cultural diversity, Brand South Africa would not pass up on the opportunity to partner in delivering world-class storytelling of one of South Africa’s most iconic and treasured Kings. We have collaborated with Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) to bring you a historic drama series about the iconic King Shaka of the Zulu nation.

The collaboration comes as a result of the constant need to shed light on our progressive creative arts and film industry that is of world-class standards. Coupling raw, authentic talent with the love of our heritage which is enshrined in the DNA of South Africans, Bomb Productions rose to the prestigious occasion of the telling of African stories by Africans. Perfectly assembling a medley of acting stars and budding talent to create the ultimate cast fit for the people of Mzansi and the world over.

Shaka iLembe, captures the events of the 1700s where a young boy’s relentless quest of ascending on the throne led to a quest of total domination that would engrave his name in history and the hearts of generations to come. Key to this cast, is the Queen mother, Nandi who is played by the talented Nomzamo Mbatha. Capturing the essence of motherhood and the impact she had on his son to conquer against all odds. Needless to mention, it was important to usher in a breath of fresh air to the big screen with the talented Ntando Zondi who played the young Shaka that eventually made way to the mature King played by Lemogang Tsipa.

For Multichoice, we believe that Shaka iLembe is a full-circle moment for the unwavering support and investment that it has made in the development of local filmmakers for decades. Bestowing the great honour upon a proudly local production house to create its largest series ever.

The premiere was a jaw dropping event that served as a reminder to South Africans of the beauty of our rainbow nation. Asserting a level of confidence that came with embracing and taking full ownership of our culture.

Catch the show every Sunday at 20:00 pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) or stream it live on Showmax and follow the conversation with #ShakaiLembeMzansi