Our organisation trains unemployed people passionate about sports to teach sport. We then give opportunity to Volunteer / become paid coaches in our Community Sports Programmes.

We need financial assistance to pay our Volunteers/Coaches some form of remuneration – and need for Volunteers to come forward and be trained as sports coaches.

Contact person: Michelle Whitehead

Telephone: 083 274 8682

Address: 17 Breda Street, Gardens,Cape Town, 8001

E-mail: michelle@growingtennis.co.za