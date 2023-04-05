Clothing, Textile, Leather and Footwear

The South African clothing and textiles industry is a highly diverse and mature industry, with an important role to play as an employer in the country. The domestic Clothing, Textiles, Footwear and Leather (CTFL) manufacturing industry has a relatively high level of diversification and is supported by well-established wholesale and retail trade segments. With approximately 4500 manufacturers accounting for about 2.5% of South Africa’s manufacturing output, the CTFL form a natural grouping in the manufacturing industry due to the inter-related nature of their input materials and operations. The South African leather and footwear industry comprises the domestic market and export market and the subsectors of footwear, leather goods, handbags and luggage, crocodile leather, ostrich leather and taxidermy.

To #GrowWithSouthAfrica, visit www.brandsouthafrica.com/investsa/