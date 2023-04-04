Forestry – Ellepot

South Africa has a well-established Forestry sector with a fully integrated value chain including pulp, paper and furniture manufacturing. Forestry and forest products contributed about $5.2 million and $1.5 billion respectively to South Africa’s economy in 2017. Across five provinces, South Africa has about 1.2m hectares of afforested land, accounting for 1% of South Africa’s total land area. Pine (49.6%), eucalyptus (43%) and wattle (7%) are the most commonly cultivated tree species on South African plantations. According to StatsSA, wood and wood products, paper, paper products and furniture manufacturing contributed about $7.8 billion to the local economy.

