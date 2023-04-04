Mining & Mineral

Mining and mineral beneficiation plays a pivotal part in South Africa’s economy. The country’s mineral reserves are among the most valuable in the world. South Africa has the world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals (PGMs) and manganese, and some of the largest gold, diamonds, chromite ore and vanadium deposits. South Africa’s mining industry is the fifth largest globally in terms of gross domestic product (GDP).

The mining sector contributed $20.8 billion or 7.3% to South Africa’s GDP and accounted for 25% of the country’s total export earnings. Platinum, coal and gold are the three largest mining exports. In 2018, the mining industry contributed $5.4 billion to fixed investment, which constituted 17% of private sector investment and 10.5% of total fixed investment, respectively. South Africa’s well-integrated mining value chain supplies inputs into various manufacturing sectors including metal fabrication, automotive and jewellery manufacturing.

