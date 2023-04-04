Agribusiness – Kerry Foods

Agribusiness has long been a focus area for growth and development by the South African Government. The country enjoys a well-developed and globally competitive sector which has led to the creation of a sophisticated and elaborate value chain ranging from agricultural inputs, equipment, packaging, and specialised logistics. This sector provides the opportunity for both local and export markets and is a contributor to much needed job creation.

One prominent feature of Agribusiness is its continuous pursuit of new technologies. These technologies boost efficiency by reducing wasted resources, saving time and improving output. Skills development in Agribusiness should be seen more as an investment to serve the strategic aspirations of the sector, hence the deliberate drive by the South African government to address skills development to maximize the value added to the sector in the country.

A rapid growth of the African continent population and an increase in middle class earnings per capita has seen an increase in investments by international Agribusiness companies in the continent. Most companies are accelerating their growth in key markets around the world and South Africa still remains the destination of choice . The likes of Diageo, Heineken, Unilever, Coca Cola, Nestle, ABInBev, In2Foods, Dr Oetker, Lactalis, Clover, PepsiCo are expanding their operations and product offering using South Africa as springboard to penetrate the continent.

