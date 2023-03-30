Brand South Africa and Africa80 Foundation to host a webinar: GBV – Worth the Fight

The Activism of 21 March 1960 in Sharpeville that catalysed the celebration of Human Rights Day today inspires us to not be apathetic to the scourge of Gender-Based Violence that remains a sharp human rights issue across Africa and the diaspora.

The fight for gender equality has seen some progress in recent years, however its advancement is hampered mainly because of gender-based violence (GBV), a major human rights violation around the world. In order to move the needle on gender equality, we need consistent and deliberate action to end GBV.

GBV is a form of violence that is rooted in gender inequality and usually sees itself manifested in ways that undermines human rights and the principle of equality. GBV happens in many forms in which power and control is used to abuse and violate another, particularly perpetrated by people living in same spaces, within family and casual relationships. Women, children and LGBTQIA-plus persons are most affected by GBV. Most nations across the world ascribe to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which recognises ‘the inherent dignity in each person of the human family and of their equal and inalienable rights as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world’, yet many are excluded by national laws contrary to this and even national Constitutional decrees.

The status of women in Africa and the world at large is still one of striving, we keep witnessing the erosion of rights through denying women and girls their bodily autonomy. Women suffer the most when seeking to protect their bodies and/or property as we continue to grapple with the system of patriarchy that continues to divide and alienate large parts of the population from accessing their inherent rights to be human.

The right to dignity can only be affirmed if one’s right to live a life free from violence and coercion is guaranteed, and this cannot only be on paper in so-called laws, it needs to be a lived reality. Research reports consistently indicate that one in three women experience intimate-partner violence (IPV) throughout their lifetime. There are social norms and values rooted in culture, traditions and religion that continue to disadvantage girls and exclude them from making decisions over their lives, this trails into their adulthood as women. A major part of that disadvantage is the exclusion from active participation in social and educational activities that can help elevate one’s mind and life, ensuring that they recognise they have rights which are inherent in their humanness. It further means that women and girls are exposed to violence in their communities where such violation is the norm and accepted as part of life, and without formal and informal education the cycle of violence and acceptance of it continues.

This is why on the 31st March 2023, the Africa80 Foundation in collaboration with Brand South Africa and in partnership with MOSAIC Training Service and Healing Centre will close human rights month by hosting a virtual conversation with GBV experts from Chad, Jamaica, Nigeria, and South Africa in trying to discuss and unpack possible solutions to prevent violence impacting youth across Africa and its diaspora. We are determined to keep the activism spirit going till we are all free to enjoy the rights that all are inherently born with.

This partnership is in line with Brand South Africa’s flagship Play Your Part Programme, which encourages citizens to fight against the scourge threatening the safety of women and children, and to ensure the creation of a safer environment.