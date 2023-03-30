Play Your Part Ambassadors Keep Girls in School with PrincessD Menstrual Cups

Famram Solutions founder and CEO Shamila Ramjawan and co-owner Daksha Ramjawan, recently handed over PrincessD Menstrual Cups to grades 5, 6, and 7 learners at MK Rampine Primary School in Blydeville, Lichtenburg, North West Province, South Africa. An educator from the school, Ms. Michelle Karsten, had made the sponsorship request to Ramjawan, which was honoured by Brand South Africa and Famram Solutions as part of the “keeping girls in school” project.

“We know there are millions of girls who miss school because they cannot afford sanitary pads. With heartwarming gestures from Brand South Africa and other organizations, we hope that no girl will ever have to miss school,” said Ramjawan.

Shamila Ramjawan, the founder of the PrincessD menstrual cups, said fund-raising projects helped them to distribute these life-changing sanitary products.

“The menstrual cup is reusable for 10 years. It is an eco-friendly, hygienic solution for schoolgirls,” said Ramjawan. “Similar to tampons, you gently insert the folded cup into the vagina. Depending on the menstrual flow, it can be left in for up to 12 hours. Thereafter, empty into a toilet or wash basin, rinse, and reinsert. You only need one PrincessD Menstrual Cup for 10 years. “Our packs come with a silicone sterilizer cup that is used to sterilize the cup in boiling water at the end of the menstrual cycle,” said Ramjawan.

Mr AT Musina, School Principal welcomed the entourage and said the menstrual cups are so needed as some of the learners walk about 10kms to school and back each day and this will make a huge impact in their lives to make sure they attend school regularly. He said this project will change many girls’ lives.

The Department of Education Representative, Mrs Morwe said that it was important to empower and restore the dignity of girls. This donation will help our girls to stay in school. She prays that more sponsors can join in so that the reach is wider as this product is sustainable. She adds, “We want to educate them and we know that most of them don’t have money to buy sanitary pads.”

This was a great way to end International Women’s month.