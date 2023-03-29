Play Your Part Ambassador urges citizens to be generous with their words through Cyber Wellness campaign

In today’s world, technology plays a crucial role in our daily lives, and with that comes the need for cyber wellness. Cyber wellness refers to the responsible use of technology and the internet to protect ourselves from potential online threats. This is especially important in today’s society, where online harassment, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking are prevalent.

It’s convenient to assume that all the likes and requests for friendship on various platforms seem to equate to a true measure of one’s value. Probably why one is left devastated by misguided and miscalculated commentary, often spat out from a corner darkened by a morosity-drenched individual hiding behind a screen. Life’s game of filters isn’t always as rewarding.

Enter our Play Your Part ambassador, Rianette Leibowitz, creating a space for everyone to put out the best version of themselves, providing filters that aid a balanced and honest online presence. Through various campaigns and webinars covering pressing issues such as cyberbullying, she has taken on the role quite strongly and with serious intent.

One such community-focused campaign was the recent collaboration with SaveTNet AND Cadbury P.S, #SayItLikeYouMeanIt, which compelled people to be generous with their words and avoid cutting or scathing remarks online.

“Teenagers and young adults now have to deal with peer pressure from a physical and digital point of view. Plus, they need to navigate the tension between maturity and responsibility. This means that both the bully and the bullied can behave and react in ways that may seem out of character. The opinions of their peers hold much more sway than they would later in life and that can have some unfortunate consequences”, she remarks.

We are who we are. We all add value uniquely in both the physical and virtual world. There is space for honest expression and interaction without cutting each other down. Let us show compassion and understanding towards one another, aiding goodwill, and avoiding ill intent. That is our duty as the custodians of Ubuntu.

Catch Rianette’s podcast, Rianette en Die Internet, and learn more about cyber wellness and other important information related to it. Follow her on @CyberWellness_with_Rianette (Instagram) as well as @rianette (Twitter).