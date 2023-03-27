Beauty Queen advocates for education as the best solution to heal the country’s societal divide

Without any stretch of the imagination, education remains the best tool for addressing South Africa’s great inequality divide. By investing in early childhood development, improving the quality of basic education, promoting access to higher education, and promoting inclusive education policies and practices, it is possible to reduce poverty, promote social mobility, and advance economic growth.

Ndavi Nokeri, the country’s reigning beauty queen and founder of the Ed-Unite campaign, who has always been passionate about creating equal education opportunities, could not agree more. Starting with her home province, Limpopo, her campaign is tackling the issue head on, using money raised to address infrastructural as well as all the other environmental factors that impede the chances of previously disadvantaged communities accessing quality education, delivered in a conducive learning environment.

“It was a no-brainer for me to return to Limpopo and help learners from my home province thanks to the initial monies raised by my Ed-Unite campaign. We will be visiting more schools in other provinces in the new year. I have to thank Forever New and our Imbumba Foundation partners, who are making such a difference on the ground. Period poverty is another barrier to education for girls in indigent communities. By tackling this, we are helping bridge that gap”, she commented.

Conversations around inequality always leave a bitter taste in one’s mouth. So much is lost due to the unrealised potential that is locked in communities who lack the means to present solutions society could benefit from. Many rural and urban areas lack sporting facilities, systems, and leagues that would go far in strengthening competition and producing talents that could compete on the world stage. The COVID pandemic exposed the depth to which this great divide compromises our chances of applying education as the ultimate solution, because only a few and privileged learners could access online learning platforms and seemingly continue with the years’ curriculum, leaving the greater number frustrated and stuck in limbo. The migration to online learning is inevitable. One might place that somewhere between death and taxes, which are just as inevitable. Without the funding or impetus by government and other significant stakeholders, this will become yet another sore point and add to the long list of agents aiding the great divide.

The bold mission undertaken by Ed-Unite could have never come at a more appropriate time. Nokeri and her partners in crime are at the forefront of creating a society that can rely on itself for solutions, backed by an equal educational system that takes a 360 approach to the entire experience, which begins long before the learners are in the classroom.

“I want to approach this campaign holistically, helping across the board where it is needed to facilitate easier ways of learning. Here is my call to action: I call on corporate South Africa to join me and change the future of as many young people within the educational space as possible. Help me help them by providing expertise, equipment or financial assistance. Together, we can close the gap”, she adds on.