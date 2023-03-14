Toast to Mzanzi’s Top 7 places to visit

South Africa is a world renowned wine-producing country, with a long history of winemaking that dates back over three centuries. From the lush vineyards of Stellenbosch, to the rugged mountains of the Swartland, South Africa boasts some of the world’s most beautiful wine regions, each with its unique terroir and winemaking style.

In 2020, South Africa produced 258.2 million litres of wine, a 9.7% decrease from the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions on alcohol sales. Of this total, around 151.3 million litres were exported, with the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands being the top export destinations. The domestic market accounted for the remaining 106.9 million litres, with the majority of wine consumed in South Africa being produced domestically.

According to the South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (SAWIS), the total area under wine grape cultivation in South Africa is around 93,562 hectares, with approximately 3,338 grape growers and 534 wineries. The Western Cape region is the most significant wine-producing region in the country, accounting for around 95% of the total wine production.

South Africa’s winelands are known not only for their excellent wine production but also for their stunning scenery. The winelands region, located in the Western Cape province, is characterized by rolling hills, verdant valleys, and majestic mountains, which provide a beautiful backdrop for the vineyards and wineries that dot the landscape.

One of the most picturesque regions in the winelands is Stellenbosch, which is widely regarded as the heart of South African wine country. The town is surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges, including the Simonsberg, Stellenbosch, and Helderberg mountains, which offer breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside. The vineyards in Stellenbosch are also visually stunning, with neat rows of vines stretching as far as the eye can see and changing colour with the seasons.

Another beautiful area in the winelands is Franschhoek, which is nestled in a lush valley surrounded by towering mountains. The town has a rich history, having been founded by French Huguenots in the late 17th century, still retaining much of its French charm and influence today. Visitors to Franschhoek can enjoy scenic drives through the vineyards, explore the town’s quaint streets and architecture, and take in the stunning mountain views from vantage points such as Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve.

Overall, Mzanzi’s winelands offer a stunning mix of natural beauty, rich history, and excellent wine production. Visitors to the region can enjoy scenic drives, hikes, and walks, as well as wine tastings and gourmet meals at some of the country’s finest wineries and restaurants. With its stunning scenery and world-class wine production, the winelands of South Africa are a must-see destination for any wine lover or nature enthusiast.

Here are seven of the top wine destination areas in South Africa: