[MEDIA RELEASE] Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part partners with the 947 School Invasion Initiative

Johannesburg [04/03/2023]- Anele and the Club are invading five schools around Johannesburg to ignite the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’ and bring it to life by inspiring young South Africans to contribute to positive change with the 947 School Invasion. They will be invading five schools over five days around Johannesburg, starting from next week Monday 6 March until Friday 10 March, for five inspiring live broadcast experiences.

The 947 School Invasion in partnership with Brand South Africa aims to inspire, encourage, and celebrate active citizenship and the chosen schools encompass a variety of young individuals who have showcased how they Play Their Part in their communities.

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part is an initiative which was launched eleven years ago and is a call to action to lift the spirit of the nation, by encouraging South Africans to contribute to positive social change.

The future of South Africa begins with the youth and the country’s youth population stands at about 20.6 million, making up 35.7 percent of the total population. This highlights the significant and potential role these young citizens have to offer. It is therefore imperative to get the youth involved, to start doing good and build a better future for communities countrywide.

On Monday, the 947 team; Anele, Frankie, Thembekile, Cindy and Brand South Africa, will be at Reddam House Waterfall; Tuesday they will be visiting Alberton High School; Wednesday they will be joining Uitsig High School; Thursday the team will stop by Jeppe High School for Boys; and the final destination for the 947 School Invasion will be Edenglen High School.

To learn more about how our youth are ‘Playing Their Part’ and contributing to positive social change, tune in to 947 and listen to Anele and The Club, from 6:00 – 9:00, Monday to Friday.

You can also be part of the fun and follow the conversation on Brand South Africa’s Tik Tok, Instagram & YouTube platforms: (TikTok: @brandsouthafrica; Instagram:@brandsouthafrica)

End/

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches, and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.