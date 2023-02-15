South Africa, let’s rally behind our national teams ahead of this year’s World Cup Tournaments

By Mduduzi Malinga

Sport plays a significant role in South African culture as it unites and promotes patriotism, nation-building and social cohesion. Last year, the country celebrated WAFCON winners Banyana Banyana, and this year there presents an opportunity for the country to fly the flag, especially if the nation rallies behind our national teams.

The Springboks have done the country proud several times by winning the Rugby World Cup in 1995, 2007, and 2019.

“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair.” – Nelson Mandela

This year, our national teams – both men and women – will be representing the country on the World Cup stages. The global showcase started this month with the 2023 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa. The 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa, from 10 to 26 February.

Preparations are underway for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa from 26 July – 6 August, while the FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Lastly, the 2023 Cricket World Cup tournament will be held in India from 10 October to 26 November 2023. The 2023 ICC men’s Cricket World Cup qualifier is an upcoming edition of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier and is scheduled to take place in June and July 2023 in Zimbabwe. It will serve as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process and will decide the final two participants for the 2023 World Cup.

Brand South Africa would like to call on citizens to rally behind our national teams as they represent the country in the various World Cup stages globally. We are confident that our teams will make the country and the continent proud!

