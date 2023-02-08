Honouring a friend’s coolness by being kind

Ubuntu always wins. In a rather extraordinary fashion, from ordinary patrons of our founding principle, we find a story about love and friendship. This is the story about Lisa Todd, a South African interior designer, and Nolu, a master beader who inspired her to blend her style with the rich Zulu culture and produce magnificent art that celebrates the country’s strong value of generosity known as ‘Ubuntu’. – They first met briefly in London on what had been Nolu’s first visit to the city. Nolu later succumbed to a battle with cancer.

This story, however, is a banner for Ubuntu, for even though their interaction had been carried out mostly through back & forth text messaging, it led to a wonderful display and celebration of artistry, that is even more colourful than the lipstick Lisa giftedto Nolu during her tough moments. In calamity, she found a friend.

Lisa’s exhibition at The Abbey Hotel Bath is in Nolu’s honour. “I always promised we would have an exhibition together, and she would respond by saying how proud she was of me”, she fondly recalls. Bead work in or of itself is a rare art form, but for one to recreate paintings and capture the essence behind the painter’s imagination truly is a work of genius. “I Am because you are” has never been more poignant”, she remarks. Nothing will ever beat collaboration borne from the love and appreciation of each other’s creativity.

Nolu, along with other master beaders, gave Lisa’s work life as joyful objects and artworks with a narrative that brings to life stories worth telling. The works have now been translated into digital print designs that are used across homeware products.

With the annual Ubuntu Awards coming up in February, Lisa’s kindness makes a compelling case for our collective reflection as a country, one hopefully resulting in a choice to value humanity, kindness and ultimately take every opportunity possible to honour and celebrate one another.