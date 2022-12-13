16 days of Unity against Gender Based Violence

Violence, in any denomination, leaves a scar on the face of humanity. We are bound by a mutual understanding that promotes peace and the preservation of human life. All human life. Black, White, Coloured, Indian, gay, or straight, young, and old, male, or female. The categories of classification stretch as far as the human condition itself. We are custodians of the human condition. A legacy marred by acts of violence against the most vulnerable amongst us.

With our country well into this year’s 16 days of Activism Against GBV campaign, South Africans are once again called to reflect on the current circumstances, react by reporting incidents and rebuild by encouraging community based, long lasting and impactful solutions to the scourge.

There was a time when peace was a whisper amongst those drunk with optimism for a future hidden by the heavy cloud of smoke resulting from the scourge of apartheid. The whisper became a sound voice, echoed by the sentiments of democracy and the appealing effects of a much-welcomed change, which many who are not here with us today had fervently fought against. How do we as South Africans play our part in fighting a crime that goes against our cherished principles and the necessary right to peace.

This period, like the previous 24 years, is another opportunity to reflect on how much we have really done to combat this pandemic. This is yet another opportunity to ask ourselves some hard questions and to collectively find solutions for our collective good. We can no longer remain silent as a nation.

Government has certainly taken the necessary strides to join and lead the band wagon taking us to a GBV- free society. The past two years have shown some progress towards its action plan targets against GBV, but they cannot do this alone, we all have a responsibility to play our part by not keeping silent and taking action to fight the scourge. Initiatives like the annual presidential summit on the matter make compelling cases for reform on the part of perpetrators. Corporate and countless non-profits have also come to the party. Tea giants, Joko, in collaboration with POWA, continue their onslaught against the pandemic. Super advocacy groups made up of think – tanks of researchers and civil society organisations such as the END GBV Collective and GBVF Response Fund are hard at work fighting back, only being restricted by an equally hard- stretched budget that can only get them so far.

The latter, formed by President Ramaphosa in February 2021, is set to tackle the scourge by funding programmes and research, creating awareness and playing a pivotal role in supporting other organisations involved in the fight against GBV.

It goes without saying that every single one of us is worth the peace democracy promises. Our voices are needed in the chorus sung out loud against this human injustice. We are, after all, rooted in the highest of all African principles- Ubuntu- which guides our collective efforts and actions., our plea should be a band made of 60 million hands, bound together against Gender Based Violence.