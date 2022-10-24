Celebrating 10 Years of Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival with Epic Event Programme

Johannesburg’s most anticipated creative festival, the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival fired up by Nando’s, will offer a jam-packed line-up of creative immersions and experiences for its 10th anniversary.

A signature event of Constitution Hill Museum and National Heritage site, the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival was founded in 2012 to immortalise the memory of the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 Uprising, affording youth of today the freedom to create.

Commemorating its 10-year anniversary, and fired up by long-term partner Nando’s, the festival runs from 25 October to 29 October 2022 at Constitution Hill. This year Basha Uhuru welcomes supporting partners SOL; BASA; Brand South Africa; Gauteng Tourism; Hollywood Foundation and the Gauteng Province’s Department of Economic Development.

Sounds of Freedom Music Festival: 29 October 2022

In true Basha style, the festival culminates on 29 October with the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival. Curated to provide space for up-and-coming artists and new talent, the music festival this year is headlined by local mega stars, DBN Gogo, Mandla Spikiri, Blxckie, Big Zulu, Msaki as well as; Lelowhatsgood, iPhupho L’ka Biko; MamThug, Kyotic, DJ Mr X, Bonj, Fif_Laaa, Bonj, DJ Zero, Thabie, Melo B Jones, DJ Walker; Mo_Niks, and AN.D.

The music festival opens at 10h00, and festivalgoers will enjoy ongoing flaming hot music showcases throughout day, starting with talent curated by Bridges For Music. The line-up includes performances from Amapiano talents Aymos and Basetana, as well as alumni from Bridges Academy, including Kallo, Frigid Armadillo (DJ) and Phodii (DJ). There will also be performances by the Nandoca Uhurus, who are part of the Nando’s internal music talent development programme. This year they will receive mentorship from Msaki and Bonga Kwana and not only perform on the main stage, but attend all the music workshops and panel discussions to help nurture and develop their talents.

Feeding creativity at conference week: 25 – 28 October 2022

The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival Creative Week is an all-encompassing creative showcase, an opportunity for creatives and aspiring creatives to come together, be inspired, showcase their talents and feed their creativity.

Offering masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops and dialogues, the creative conference has been extended to offer more people the chance to attend. For the first time ever, people can choose to purchase tickets for each of the days or for the whole week, allowing them to select sessions more relevant to their interests.

The programme will include 18 industry related sessions. With topics ranging from mental health for musicians, to opportunities in the South African industry for designers and the use of augmented reality in art, there’s something for every creative. There will be a Nando’s Hot Young Designer installation, and on 26 October, the winner of the 2022 Nando’s Hot Young Designer talent search will also be announced at Basha Uhuru. On 27 October, the professionally produced song in partnership with Flame Studios, will be officially launched by the Nandoca Uhurus.

Evening programmes are jam-packed, offering the Basha Film Festival featuring local productions, and poetry slam showcase, ensuring the Creative Conference is a truly immersive, inspiring and entertaining experience.

Creative Week Tickets are R100 for the week and include attendance for all four days, or R50 per day, allowing flexibility for creatives who are interested to be able to catch all or part of the programme.

Tickets are available on Webtickets.