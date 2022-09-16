Media Statement: 16 September 2022

[Johannesburg; September 16, 2022]: Brand South Africa has noted the continuous media coverage relating to a merger between Brand South Africa and South African Tourism. Brand South Africa would like to reiterate that, as far as we are aware, we are still a Schedule 3A public entity, registered as a trust in terms of the Trust Property Act No 57 of 1998 reporting to the Minister in the Presidency.

We are tasked with the unique mandate to promote the country holistically as an investment, trade, tourism, and study destination.

This is our position until we are formally advised by the Presidency.

STATEMENT ENDS///

Issued by Thandi Tobias, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.