Brand South Africa collaborates with the Sebenza Women Awards to celebrate women’s achievements

By Mduduzi Malinga

This heritage month, Brand South Africa collaborated with the Sebenza Women Awards to reward and celebrate women’s achievements. The annual awards took place in Kwa-Zulu Natal last week.

The annual Sebenza Women Awards is an event focused on rewarding women’s excellence and showcasing their brilliance, strength and achievements in different fields and sectors, from science, law, finances to agriculture, sports, arts, and culture. In a country where women have been previously disadvantaged, these awards aim to identify, shine the spotlight and reward female leaders, innovators and game changers. The Sebenza Women Awards were founded by Kini Shandu in 2019.

Brand South Africa’s flagship programme Play Your Part is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and has over the years celebrated active citizens and inspired many others to get involved in making a positive change in their communities, so it was in accordance with this mandate that Brand South Africa collaborated.

A number of influential women attended the awards, including Ms. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of South Africa, and Zanele Mbokazi who received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brand South Africa had the privilege of presenting the Sebenza Inspiring Women award, won by Avu Ngoma. The Sebenza Inspiring Women award recognises the contribution of women in every sphere of life, women whose contributions and dedication to the lives of others is both inspiring and is fulfilling to attain the real meaning of sisterhood.

These women have a contagious positive mental strength, a fierce and robust spirit, which makes them excel in their respective areas.

Avu Ngoma is the founder of BellaMoon Spa & Beauty Clinic based in KwaZulu-Natal, they specialise in beauty treatments to revitalise your mind, body and spirit.

Brand South Africa congratulates all the winners and wishes to thank all the entrants for their participation.