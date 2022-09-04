Women Arise With Power Annual Seminar Celebrate its 5th Birthday

JOHANNESBURG – On Wednesday, 7 September 2022, the Women Arise with Power Seminar will celebrate its 5th anniversary at 10h00 – 14h00 at the Soweto Theatre. The Seminar was established with the aim to create socio-economic change through the empowerment of women from all walks of life. This year’s celebration will take place under the theme ‘Women Economic Empowerment to Eradicate Gender Based Violence’ where investors, funding agencies, and small and medium enterprises will gather under one roof to share ideas and information. The exiting line up of speakers include the Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse; and entrepreneurial mentors and coaches Vivian Mokome, Mzi Mngoma, and Nimrod Nkosi.

Founded by social entrepreneur Nthabiseng Montsho-Mngoma who is the founder of NthabiM Coaching and Training, the annual engagement marks a lustrum since its inception in 2016 (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-10 pandemic and the regulations that were put in place to tackle its spread).

“Over the years, the event has worked to accelerate and educate women in different industries on the importance of Gender Balance in the workplace and its contribution to economic growth and inclusion” says Montsho-Mngoma.

The Seminar is driven by the 5 fundamental development areas namely: Mind, Heart, and Body Healing for Women; Self-Mastery Skills; Starting and Running Sustainable Compliant Businesses; Financial Education for personal and business purposes; Economic Development and Gender Balance in the Economic Mainstream. This will drive our country forward towards the much needed economic and holistic transformation in the lives of women.

Brand South Africa is a proud supporter of the Women Arise with Power initiative whose work is in line with the organisation’s mandate to contribute to social cohesion and nation building.

“As the official marketing agency of the country, Brand South Africa strongly believes in the importance of nation building. The Constitution of the country is a significant document in nation building as it protects the rights of all citizens. The Women Arise with Power initiative speaks to the right to equality” says Lerato Legodi, Acting Stakeholder Relations Manager at Brand South Africa.

“South Africa has recently commemorated Women’s Month in August. By paying tribute to women who took a stand when discriminatory laws were instituted against them, we draw inspiration to make our voices heard in times of injustice. Gender inequality continues to be a concern in our country, with daily reporting on sexual and gender-based harassment and violence cases highlighting this seemingly never-ending pandemic. Through the partnership with Women Arise with Power, we aim to continue to get involved by speaking up, supporting one another, and educating and empowering members of society so as to realise the goal of gender equality” she adds.

Other partners for the programme include Old Mutual, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Department of Small Business Development, National Youth Development Agency, Netherlands Embassy in South Africa, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to name a few.

Join the celebration and experience the power of networking with women in various industries.

For more information email admin@nthabim.com or WhatsApp 082 786 3298

