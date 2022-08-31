Lara van Niekerk, Akhona Makalima and Cato Louw Lead #gsport17 Finalists

Brand South Africa will collaborate with gsport, to host the 17th edition of the Momentum gsport Awards on the 14th of September 2022. The Momentum gsport Awards are the leading national women’s sport recognition platform. More than 200 winners have been honoured since inception.

South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk, Akhona Makalima and Cato Louw are double finalists as the gsport initiative unveils the 2022 Momentum gsport Awards shortlist.

The 17th edition of Africa’s longest running women’s sport recognition platform, is endorsed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and backed by leading insurance and financial advisory services, Momentum, as naming rights partner.

Van Niekerk’s inclusion in the Momentum Athlete of the Year and Sasol Global Woman in Sport categories comes on the back of an incredible performance on the world stage which saw her win double gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Alongside van Niekerk vying for the Momentum Athlete of the Year accolade is Banyana Banyana’s Hildah Magaia, as her brace in the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations secured the team’s first ever continental crown. South Africa’s first ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medalist, Michaela Whitebooi, concludes the top three.

Joining van Niekerk in the Sasol Global Woman in Sport Award category, FIFA-accredited referee, Makalima has been recognised for her ground-breaking achievements which saw her officiate at the recently concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After winning the Women’s British Open, Ashleigh Buhai, also makes the shortlist for the global golfing.

There’s double glory for Makalima as she also features in the Imperial African Woman in Sport category alongside Namibia’s long-distance marathon champion, Helalia Johannes and former Ugandan footballer who has now ventured into developing women’s sport, Jean Sseninde.

Contesting for the prestigious Telkom Woman of the Year, award-winning Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini features alongside world-renowned Spar Proteas captain Bongi Msomi and Ingrid Avidon, who has completed 7 out of 12 extreme endurance sporting challenges this year.

Aiming to retain her Brand South Africa Para Sport Star of the Year title, Kgothatso Montjane’s global achievements have been recognised again this year. Paralympians Anruné Weyers and Louzanne Coetzee conclude the category.

Footballer Cimone Sauls, GolfRSA No.1 Gabbi Venter and discus star Lesedi Khunou compete for the SuperSport School Sports Star of the Year award, which shines the spotlight on a young girl in sport 18 years or under, who has excelled athletically, and is seen as a role model to the youth.

Nielsen Sports SA Sponsor of the Year lauds brands who put women’s sport first and will be contested by reigning award winners Hollywoodbets for backing women’s football in the country, Investec who sponsor women’s golf and Sasol as sole headline sponsor of the SA women’s senior national team and the Sasol League.

In the media categories, seasoned broadcasters, Cato Louw and Tumi Kgasoe battle it out with TV producer, Nono Xaba, for the coveted SuperSport Woman in TV award.

Louw will also look to defend her Woman in Radio accolade, as she features alongside Thobela FM’s Conny Matjipa and Ligwalagwala FM’s Xolile Mabuza.

Leading a dynamic Mail & Guardian Woman in Print category is SportsLive Media’s Dzudzie Faith Netshisaulu, FARPost’s footballer writer, Mpumi Manyisi and Independent Media rugby scribe, Wynona Louw.

The Woman in Social Media category features passionate community and news writer for Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, Potso Aphane, Sponsorship and Marketing specialist, Jessica Nkomo, and co-host of the YouTube & Instagram show “The Bench SA”, Norika Naidoo.

The Woman in PR and Sponsorship category is a fierce contest as seasoned professional, Emy Casaletti-Bwalya from Opitmize Agency goes up against 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games PR & Communications Specialist Maphuti Hlako, as well as Group CEO of Unorthodox Group, Sibabalwe Sesmani.

Banyana Banyana’s CAF-winning coach Desiree Ellis, swimming coach Eugene da Ponte and gymnastics coach Ilse Pelser Roets, battle it out for Coach of the Year.

The Emerging Athlete of the Year, which recognises athletes excelling at national and provincial level will be contested by swim sensation Kaylene Corbett, BMX champion Miyanda Maseti and Commonwealth boxing bronze medalist, Phiwokuhle Mnguni.

Netball South Africa, the South African Football Association and South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled, are recognised for their work to raise the profile of women in sport as finalists in Federation of the Year category.

The Team of the Year award will be contested by Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana, followed by the Golf RSA and Momentum Proteas teams.

Amanda Dlamini, Mamello Makha and Tumi Mahloko light up the Style Star category which recognises vibrant South African women in sport who inspire women in sport to aspire to build powerful personal brands.

Vying for the Supporter of the Year gong, squash star Awande Malinga’s father, Celumusa, features alongside women’s rugby fanatic Henry Rutherford and football supporter, Nakedi Thlathla.

The Special Recognition Award includes former runner turned administrator Dorah Mngwevu, advocate for women and children’s rights in sport Olivia Jasriel and passionate women’s football supporter, Siyabulela Loyilane.

The Volunteer of the Year Award will be decided between para-sport advocate Zelma Basson, erstwhile cricket administrator, Molefe Talisemo and the first woman elected to WP Rugby’s Executive Committee, Shamila Sulayman.

The public help choose the winners through free voting which kicks off in the gsport Voting Hall at gsport.co.za/voting on Monday, 22 August 2022.

Voting will close at midnight on Wednesday, 31 August 2022. Register a free membership at gsport.co.za and show your support by voting for your leading candidate.

The finalist with the most number of votes, who doesn’t go on to win a category, will be declared the Public Choice Award winner.

The Momentum gsport Awards is endorsed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and supported by Brand South Africa, Nielsen Sports South Africa, Imperial, Sasol, SuperSport and Telkom.

