Brand South Africa partners with Primestars to fight gender-based violence

An Initiative called ‘What About the Boys’ was launched in June this year by Primestars as a way to curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through engaging high school boys to groom them into better men.

Primestars is a 13-year education organisation that utilises Ster Kinekor cinemas as Theatres of Learning.

As part of the cinema experience, learners in grade 8-12 were hosted at theatres across the country and were exposed to an educational film on the role that they can play as individuals to avoid the path that leads to GBV.

A short film, aimed at triggering change in the minds of young boys who could develop into future perpetrators of GBV, was screened in cinemas across South Africa.

The partnership with Primestars is in line with Brand South Africa’s flagship programme, Play Your Part Programme to fight against the scourge threatening the safety of women and children and to encourage citizens to contribute towards the creation of a safer environment where everyone’s rights are equally protected.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches, and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills, or goods to contribute to a better future for all.