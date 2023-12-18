International Conference onTargeting Diabetes and Novel Therapeutics

New insights in prevention and management of diabetes through intervening technologies “International Conference on Targeting Diabetes and Novel Therapeutics” is going to be held during September 14-16, 2015 at Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The special interest and theme of this conference is: “New insights in prevention and management of diabetes through intervening technologies”. Diabetic Medications conference gathers renowned scientists, physicians, surgeons, young researchers, industrial delegates and talented student communities in the field of diabetic medicine under a single roof where networking and global partnering happens for the acceleration of future research. The conference throws light on thought provoking topics and recent research in the field of Diabetic Medications like, Type 1 Diabetes- Therapies and treatments, Type 2 Diabetes- Therapies and treatments, Diabetic Neuropathy-Treatment and Care, Management of Diabetic Heart Diseases, Management of Diabetic Kidney Diseases, Clinical Diabetic Therapeutics & Management, Islet Biology and Beta cell targeting, Computational Approaches for Diabetes, and many more. The organizing committee is gearing up for an exciting and informative conference program including plenary lectures, symposia, workshops on a variety of topics, poster presentations and various programs for participants from all over the world. We invite you to join us at the Diabetic Medications-2015 International Conference, where you are sure to have a meaningful experience with scholars from around the world. All the Organizing Committee Members of the Diabetic Medications -2015 International Conference look forward to meet you in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. OMICS Group welcomes all the scientists, physicians, surgeons, young researchers, industrial delegates and talented student communities in the field of diabetic medicine to attend this Diabetes Conference, where all the aspects of diabetes will be discussed under single roof. Diabetic Medications-2015 will be an excellent amalgamation of academia and industry as it involves every aspects of empirical and conceptual thinking in exploring new dimensions in this field. It is open to all types of research methodologies both from academia and industry. Diabetic Medications-2015 is an international platform for presenting research about diabetes management and therapeutics, exchanging ideas about it and thus, contributing to the dissemination of knowledge in management of the disease for the benefit of the society. Diabetic Medications-2015 is where the future of management and novel therapeutics for the disease intersects For more details please visit- http://diabeticmedications.conferenceseries.com/ Importance & Scope: Diabetes has increasingly become a lifestyle-related disease as it afflicts young and old. According to WHO Diabetes was estimated to affect 371 million people till the end of 2011in US. Whereas, new figures indicate that the number of people living with diabetes is expected to rise from 371 million in 2012 to 552 million by 2030. This indicates an urgent alarm for its management. As the number of patients grows across the globe, there has never been a stronger and more urgent need for therapeutic measures that arrest the growth of the disease and alleviate its secondary manifestations. In Type 1 diabetes total β-cell loss occurs. In Type 2 diabetes, partial β-cell loss occurs before diagnosis, and the progressive β-cell loss during the life of the patient increases the severity of the disease. This addresses novel therapies for these deficiencies in clinical and preclinical evaluation. Many International Conferences and Diabetic therapies meetings/ symposium and workshops have been organized on different topics related to the risk factors related to diabetes across the globe such as glucose tolerability conference, diabetes stem cell cure conference, anti-diabetic agents meetings, obesity conferences, weight loss conferences, Islet transplantation international conference, glucose variability conferences etc. Besides that many international events such as diabetes alternative medicines events, insulin pump therapy events, pancreatic dysfunction events, recombinant approaches for diabetes events etc. Targeted Therapy Events have been also taking place in order to find a weapon against fatal diseases like diabetic foot, insulin resistance, glucose tolerability, obesity and to discuss the role of diabetes in cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, risk of cancer and intolerability to cure the wound which will gives a better insight about the associated causes and disease portfolio. Why Las Vegas (Nevada)? Diabetes is the 10th leading cause of death in Nevada (vs. 7th in the United States). Nevada is currently ranked 16th out of all states in diabetes prevalence. In 2010, 7.9% of Nevada’s population reported having been diagnosed with diabetes (over 160,000 people). Although Nevada has been improving its relative position in the state-by-state rankings, diabetes prevalence in Nevada has been increasing over the past 20 years. Estimates are that the total cost of diabetes in Nevada will exceeds $17.3 billion by 2015, including lost work productivity and direct medical bills. About equal percentages of men and women in Nevada have clinically diagnosed diabetes, but men have a higher mortality rate from diabetes than do women. Rates are highest among older Nevadans (aged 55 and older). In terms of race/ethnicity, blacks have the highest diabetes rate and diabetes mortality rate in Nevada while whites have the lowest diagnosis rate and whites and Hispanics have the lowest diabetes mortality rates. Why to attend??? Medical doctors, patients and health care providers consider the prevention of Diabetes diseases as an essential tool to improve the general health status of the population. The proportions of people suffering from the disease are expected to increase in future according a recent statistical survey. According to recent statistics, diabetes diseases worldwide will double between 2012 and 2030. Realizing this imperative, OMICS Group is set to organize International Conference on Targeting Diabetes and Novel Therapeutics this year with a view to enhance research and promote awareness aiming in developing solutions for the challenges encountered. Diabetic Medications-2015 will comprise of many leading keynote speakers and session speakers who will be delivering their speech on the current research topics of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes therapeutics, complications related to diabetes and other risk factors associated with the disease. The young researchers and the student participants will gain the opportunity to grab the Best Poster Award by presenting their work as a poster presentation and Young Researcher Forum. Major Diabetes Associations around the Globe • Diabetes Indian Association • Canadian Diabetes Association • International Diabetes Federation • Diabetes Australia • Austrian Diabetes Association. • Diabetes UK • Diabetes South Africa. • Spanish Diabetes Society (Spain). • Swedish Diabetes Association. • Korean Diabetes Association. Major Diabetes Associations in Las Vegas • Nevada Diabetes association • Las Vegas Diabetes Lion Club • American diabetes association, Salt Lake City, Utah • Diabetes association North Las Vegas • Juvenile Diabetes Las Vegas • Nevada Retina Center • The Dellon Institute • Joslin Diabetes Center Partner with Fremont Medical Center in Las Vegas • Diabetes Education in Tribal Schools (DETS) • National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Las Vegas Diabetic Medications conference gathers renowned scientists, physicians, surgeons, young researchers, industrial delegates and talented student communities in the field of diabetic medicine under a single roof where networking and global partnering happens for the acceleration of future research. Top Universities in Las Vegas: • University of Nevada School of Medicine • Touro University Nevada • Loma Linda University • University of Nevada – Reno • PIMA Medical Institute • Anthem Education, Nevada • Carrington College, Las Vegas • University Medical Center • College of southern Nevada • Western Nevada College Companies Associated with Diabetic products and their funding Glance at Market of Diabetes: Global Market for Diabetes Therapies & Diagnostics is to be worth $51.2 billion in 2015. The diabetes market, consisting mainly of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, is large and growing significantly. According to a new technical market research report, ‘Diabetes Therapies and Diagnostics’ from BCC Research, the global market value for diabetes therapies and diagnostics is an estimated $38 billion in 2010, but is expected to increase to $51.2 billion in 2015, for a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 per cent. The largest segment of the market, insulin products (including administration devices), is estimated to be worth $16.4 billion in 2010, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1 per cent to reach $22 billion in 2015. Monitoring devices and accessories, the second-largest segment, is expected to reach $14.1 billion in 2015, after increasing from the 2010 estimate of $11.3 billion at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent. The fastest-growing segment, oral hypoglycemic drugs, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8 per cent, increasing from an estimated $10.3 billion in 2010 to $15.1 billion in 2015. A Unique Opportunity for Advertisers and Sponsors at this International event: http://diabeticmedications.conferenceseries.com/sponsors.php